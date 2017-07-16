8 Berry, Berry Good Recipes

Farm stands and markets are overflowing with juicy summer berries. Get your fill by whipping up pancakes, cakes, muffins, and more.

Studded with juicy blueberries and topped with a gorgeous deep purple blueberry syrup, these pancakes are like an explosion of intense blueberry flavor. Don't be tempted to skip the syrup; it only takes a few minutes to make and is definitely the best part!

Usually we think of fresh berries as something to eat for breakfast or dessert, but here they make an elegant addition to a salad of baby spinach, pecans and goat cheese. The fruity vinaigrette enhances the flavor of the berries and brings all of the elements together. Get ready for oohs and aahs.

Sweet, tart and gooey, these bars are a happy marriage of blondies and raspberry jam — and they're just as good with your morning coffee as they are for dessert. Made with oats, coconut, and pecans, they have wonderful depth of flavor and texture.

Quite simply, one of the easiest, prettiest, most delicious cakes you'll ever make.

This summery recipe comes from Gina Homolka's bestselling cookbook, Skinnytaste Fast & Slow (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She writes: "This easy dessert doesn't require any cooking, and is always a crowd-pleaser…My trick to making the homemade whipped cream with less fat is folding in some Greek yogurt, which also adds a slight tang that's quite delicious with the berries."

This recipe was inspired by the "Obsessive Ricotta Cheesecake" in Gina DePalma's Dolce Italiano, Desserts from the Babbo Kitchen. Made with cream cheese, ricotta cheese and a ground almond crust, the cake is a hybrid between an American-style cheesecake and an Italian-style cheesecake. It's easy to make: unlike most cheesecakes, you don't have to worry about the top cracking (or fuss with a water bath) because it all gets covered with fruit anyway.

These bars are crispy, chewy, and rich: a mishmash of nuts, cereal, coconut, and dried blueberries held together with a sweet almond butter-date paste. Unlike most homemade granola bars, they hold together as well as store-bought bars. You can pack them in the kids' lunches or stuff them in your purse for on-the-go snacking — and they won't crumble into a million pieces when you're noshing on the sofa either.