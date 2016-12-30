A Birth Photographer Shares Her Favorite Images From 2016

In 2016 alone, Denver-based birth photographer Monet Nicole attended 65 births, capturing an incredible range of intimate moments.
Nicole began specializing in birth photography in 2013 after the birth of her first daughter (she now has two). Birth photography, she believes, not only helps moms and families connect to the best parts of their labor and delivery experiences, but also see the small, powerful moments they may have otherwise forgotten or missed.
Here, Nicole shares 15 of her favorite moments from the last year.
1 When this elated mama met her sweet preemie.
2 When this little guy visited his mom's office.
3 When this proud auntie burst into tears.
4 When this baby was born 'en caul.'
5 When this watchful pup wasn't so sure about his new family member.
6 When this mama tapped into her raw power.
7 When this newborn sucked on her surgeon's finger.
8 When this ridiculously cute birth attendant stuck by her mom.
9 When this umbilical cord got all wrapped up—but everyone was OK.
10 When this couple fell in love all over again.
11 When this baby came out fast and furious.
12 When this baby latched right on.
13 When this girl became a proud big sister.
14 When she watched her own sister become a mom.
15 When this mom and baby had their very first hug.
Captions have been edited and condensed.
