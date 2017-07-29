A Bollywood Sitcom With Priyanka Chopra Is Coming To America

Priyanka Chopra and ABC are bringing a Bollywood themed comedy to prime-time American TV, Variety was first to report on Friday.

Still untitled, the show will follow a Bollywood star who relocates to an American suburb with her bi-racial family and “tries to bring her colorful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town,” per Variety.

The single-camera series will be based on the real-life story of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, known as much for her dancing as for acting. Having appeared in dozens of films since the mid-1980s, she moved back to India in 2011 after nearly a decade spent living in Denver with her family.

“When I was with my family in Denver I was happy being unknown,” the actress told Rediff in 2014. “I enjoyed being on my own and taking my car out for grocery shopping ― I loved doing that ― taking my kids to school, dropping them off, picking them up.”

There’s no news yet on the cast, but it sure seems like we can expect some prime Bollywood talent.

Dixit and Chopra will executive produce the series along with Dixit’s cardiovascular surgeon husband and the Mark Gordon Company, the team behind “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Quantico,” among others. Writer Sri Rao will handle the pilot.