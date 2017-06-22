Rihanna is the patron saint of real talk ― including solid breakup advice.
Earlier this week, Twitter user @WaladShami messaged RiRi in the wee hours of the morning, asking for some counsel on working through his first big heartbreak.
“How did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling,” he wrote in a direct message to “Robs.” (Rihanna’s real name is Robyn, FYI.)
Rihanna came through with some solid advice:
Fans praised Ri’s super smart counsel ― and offered Samer some advice of their own, too:
Samer told HuffPost he’s actually received advice from the singer before, but this time it meant so much more.
“This was was my first experience with love,” he said. “As a woman who’s gone through so much herself, Rihanna’s insight on this topic meant a lot to me. I really appreciate how she took time to answer me in such an affectionate way.”
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Ri’s offered heartfelt personal advice to members of the Rihanna Navy, aka the most dedicated, ride-
“Baby, it’s okay to be scared, but it’s more important to be who you are,” she told him. “You are who you are, and as hard as it may seem, the best shit ever is freedom and peace within yourself! Your family may not understand, but luckily you live in a generation that does!!”
Spoken like a true queen.
CONVERSATIONS