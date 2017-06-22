Samer told HuffPost he’s actually received advice from the singer before, but this time it meant so much more.

“This was was my first experience with love,” he said. “As a woman who’s gone through so much herself, Rihanna’s insight on this topic meant a lot to me. I really appreciate how she took time to answer me in such an affectionate way.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Ri’s offered heartfelt personal advice to members of the Rihanna Navy, aka the most dedicated, ride- or-die members of her fanbase. In April 2016, the 29-year-old singer responded to a DM from a fan struggling to come out as gay: