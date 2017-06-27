A Knowledge Economy School Model for Future Student Success

Stewart McDonald is a rising star in the world of superintendents. As superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District (KIBSD) in Alaska, Stewart was not only named Alaska Superintendent of the Year for 2017 by the Alaska Superintendents Association but also a finalist for AASA’s National Superintendent of the Year.

His accomplishments in his nine years as superintendent of KIBSD are impressive and make him worthy of those lofty honors. He was instrumental in raising the graduation rate from 71% in 2009 to over 90% in 2016. In 2014 and 2015, his district had Alaska’s highest rate elementary school, and none of the district’s schools rated below three stars.

It’s not just stats and ratings. Stewart has designed and implemented an effective suicide prevention program for his district; developed strong Arts programs and student activities; and developed a model for a highly productive School Board.

Stewart sees a paradigm shift away from the traditional “teacher in the classroom” model to a knowledge economy that incorporates greater community involvement. It’s important that children build a positive vision of their future with increased parent buy-in.

It takes a system that builds an educational model on the strength-based accomplishments of student learners and it appears KIBSD is well ahead of the curve.

About Stewart McDonald

Stewart McDonald has 25 years in education with nine as KIBSD superintendent. He has served as a special education teacher; director of a demonstration project in learning, a formative assessment demonstration project, federal programs, and assessment; and assistant superintendent and superintendent in the Kodiak Island Borough School District (2008-2017). He was named one of four finalists for the position of Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Education & Early Development. He was named the “Alaska Superintendent of the Year” for 2017 by the Alaska Superintendents Association (ASA).

McDonald holds a bachelor of arts degree in education from the University of North Florida and a master of education degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

