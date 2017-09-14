A Lonely Glacier Makes A Break For It In The Big City

Forced away from his home by climate change, a hopeful glacier (aka Ryan Beck) arrives in New York for a new start. “If i’m gonna melt to death, I might as well do it in the greatest city in the world,” he says.

Despite the rising temperatures, he feels left out in the cold. He can’t chill with his improv group and he can’t escape the icy attitude of his roommate.

But he refuses to crack (again).

Because even though the world is getting older and hotter, he’s got some living to do.