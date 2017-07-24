A MAJOR CRACK IN IRAQI SHIA POLITICS

The Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq (ISCI) was founded in 1982 to collect all Iraqi opposition groups in Iran under one umbrella, with Sayyid Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim as the entity’s leader. Al-Hakim’s credentials included more than his clerical capacity to lead an Islamist Shia party, which was very adequate. He was also the son of Late Grand Ayatollah Mohsin al-Hakim (d. 1970) and a member of an Iraqi family that combined clerical reputation and/therefore they became a favored target for Saddam Hussein’s Ba’th Party oppression. Most importantly, Sayyid Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim enjoyed a strong relation with Iran’s first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini. ISCI remained as a coalition of parties for a while before dissent started and several of its components departed, most notable of those was the Da’wa Party.

After the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the toppling of Saddam Hussein’a regime, ISCI and other Shia opposition parties, returned to Iraq and began to re-establish themselves in the government and compete for support within the Shia community. The assassination of ISCI’s founder, Sayyid Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, in Najaf in August 2003 dealt a severe blow to the group’s hope to dominate the Shia political scene. But the group survived politically, thanks to the support of the American administration in Iraq and the leadership of al-Hakim’s brother, Sayyid Abdulaziz, who became ISCI’s new leader. Senior members in the group, most of whom were not politically viable if not for their attachment to the al-Hakim family, were content to have Sayyid Abdulaziz al-Hakim as their leader while building their political profiles and personal networks of power, not to mention the accumulation of wealth from the rich ministries and other enterprises during the era of high oil prices and absence of financial accountability. ISCI controlled important posts such as the Ministries of Oil, Interior, Finance, Housing and Construction, not to mention their dominance of local governments in several southern provinces.

The Death of Sayyid Abdulaziz al-Hakim in 2009 presented a great challenge to ISCI’s internal structure. As leadership went, according to the tradition of inheritance, to Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, Abdulaziz’s son and the nephew of ISCI’s founder, two problems began to emerge: the new leader was too young to lead the ISCI’s old establishment, most of whom older than his late father, and they were disenchanted by his plan to gradually increase the number of young members in the leadership. Several ISCI founders simply found themselves marginalized and overruled by the young newcomers. They began to withdraw from the political scene and raise their criticism of ISCI’s leader. Some of them recently traveled to Iran to apply pressure on al-Hakim to return to ISCI’s founding principles. They also announced their intent to run for the 2018 elections outside ISCI.

In a pre-emptive move, Ammar al-Hakim announced today (24 July 2017) that he left ISCI and established a new political party he named “Al-Hikmah Movement”. He appeared on his ISCI-owned TV with eight Iraqi flags behind him and the pictures of three symbols of al-Hakim family: his grandfather Grand Ayatollah Mohsin al-Hakim, his uncle Sayyid Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim and his father Sayyid Abdulaziz al-Hakim. The set’s dominant color was changed from ISCI’s yellow to blue, the new movement’s chosen color. However, the word “Islamic” was dropped form the movement’s name to indicate that the new party is not religious in nature — the current political trend in Iraq favors “civil”, non-religious groups.