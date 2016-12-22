A 'Massive Fleet' Of Buses Now Taking New Yorkers To The Women's March

Jon Hicks via Getty Images

Now march organizers are helping attendees get from New York City to Washington D.C., running what the New York City chapter of the Women’s March described in a statement as a “massive fleet of buses.”

The buses will pick up marchers in 56 neighborhoods, traveling 70 distinct routes, and return to the city the same day. Tickets cost $62 (plus tax) round-trip.

“It is our highest priority to ensure that this march is accessible for people from every demographic in New York. We hope that by providing routes in far-reaching neighborhoods, the diversity of our city can be truly represented at this historic gathering,” New York City chapter coordinator Karen Waltuch said in a statement.

Demand for transportation to the main Washington D.C. march has been “overwhelming,” the group says. Bus seats are limited and Amtrak tickets between New York City and Washington D.C. sold out two weeks ago, the statement says ― despite the fact that Amtrak added two additional trains at the march organizers’ urging.

There are also sister marches happening in dozens of cities, not just in the United States, but around the world.

New Yorkers who are looking for more information about the new busses to D.C. should visit www.womensmarchnyc.com/findabus.