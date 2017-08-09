A Pissing Contest, With Nukes

Things have gone from comically and disturbingly absurd to legitimately terrifying.

It's one thing when he's twitter fighting with "overrated Meryl Streep,” "Low IQ Mika" or "Psycho Joe,” but now the Adolescent in Chief is doing it with a guy who's executed 340 people since taking office, including his own uncle. Kim Jong Un's determination to remain in power is pretty clear and he has the nuclear capabilities to back it up.

As the rhetoric and the threat levels escalate, Trump is no longer simply a national embarrassment, he’s a national threat. A petulant man child as president is not only dangerous, but simply unacceptable.

I never believed him to be an ideologue because he doesn’t appear to be motivated by anything other than ego and self-interest. By definition, Nazis and racists are devoted to something other than themselves and their immediate families. He's just a reckless, temperamentally unfit, opportunist who's in WAY over head and lacks the intellect to even realize it.

Our national security is at risk and our lives are in the hands of a pubescent schoolyard bully trying to prove his manhood. He's easily baited and eager to obfuscate, thrilled to speak of "fire and fury" rather than phone records and tax returns.