A-Rod And J.Lo Do Cutest Couple Pushups In Cutest Couple Workout

Flex time.

By Ron Dicker

This celebrity pair wants to pump you up!

In a cute workout video posted Wednesday, Alex Rodriguez performed pushups with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez piggy-backed on top of him.

The couple also did some ab work with medicine balls ― together and apart.

These two impress us to the core.

However, it’s those togetherness pushups that really inspire. The 48-year-old singer and “Shades of Blue” star and 42-year-old former Yankee great and current broadcaster have always been known to stay fit.

But if you’re gonna sweat it out in the gym like they have lately, it sure seems a lot of more fun with someone you love.

