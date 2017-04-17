The first photograph of Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper in the fourth remake of “A Star Is Born” is making the rounds on social media.
Lady Gaga shared the image herself, writing below it, “I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend.”
In the still, Gaga’s Ally — a departure from the film’s traditional leading lady’s name, Esther— sings passionately into the mic, while Cooper’s Jackson Maine jams on the guitar beside her. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper and the “Million Reasons” songstress filmed scenes at the Coachella musical festival, where Lady Gaga was headlining.
Ally and Jackson Maine play lovers looking for fame while also coming to grips as one finds more success than the other.
Previous iterations of the film came out in 1937, 1954, and 1976. The 1937 film had Janet Gaynor playing Gaga’s role in the first version, followed by Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in the 1954 and 1976 versions.
The film marks Cooper’s directorial debut and the first leading role for Gaga.
Maybe this version of “A Star Is Born” will garner as much acclaim as the recent musical hit, “La La Land.” We’ll just have to wait until Sept. 28, 2018, to find out.
