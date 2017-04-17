I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of "A Star is Born" is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5....⏰

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:29am PDT