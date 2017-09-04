A Topless Paris Jackson Shows Off Her New Chest Tattoo

Paris Jackson isn’t done with getting ink done.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson went topless over the weekend to reveal her latest tattoo ― a chakra design that runs down the center of her chest, People reported.

She deployed flower emojis as pasties in her Instagram story (see the clip above) to make it more family-friendly.

She also posted a tamer shot of her tat on Sunday.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. J. (@parisjackson) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

In late July the young Jackson was spotted getting a matching spoon tattoo with godfather Macaulay Culkin. In March, she and brother Prince showed off their “yin and yang” designs.

Jackson explained previous tattoos as “tools for healing.”