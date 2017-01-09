A Tribe Called Quest To Play First NYC Show Since Phife Dawg's Death

NBC via Getty Images

Last November, following the release of the first A Tribe Called Quest album in 18 years, one of the group’s three remaining members said that the legendary hip-hop group would play a few more shows and then call it quits.

“This is our last record, and we’ll probably do a world tour,” rapper Q-Tip told Billboard at the time. “After that, that’s it ― for the rest of our lives.”

On Monday, we received word of the first of those shows when New York’s Panorama festival announced their 2017 lineup. On the third and final day of the festival, A Tribe Called Quest will share headlining duties with Nine Inch Nails.

Panorama Panorama's full 2017 lineup.

If the band doesn’t announce any other shows before the Sunday, July 30, performance, Panorama will be the group’s first public performance since its members played Madison Square Garden on Nov. 24, 2013, according to setlist.fm.

More somberly, it will also be the first show the group has played since Malik Izaak Taylor (”Phife Dawg”), one of the group’s original members, died last year at the age of 45.

Rodrigo Vaz via Getty Images Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest, seen here in 2013, died last year from complications resulting from diabetes.

The group has played twice on television in recent months. Just days after Donald J. Trump was elected president, A Tribe Called Quest played “Saturday Night Live” while Dave Chappelle hosted. The next month, the group performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Panorama takes place on Randall’s Island, which sits in New York City’s East River between East Harlem and Queens, the borough where A Tribe Called Quest first started.

Other acts playing the second annual Panorama festival include Justice, Tame Impala, Frank Ocean, Solange and MGMT.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. ET on the website Panorama.NYC, although American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets one day earlier.

A single-day general admission ticket costs $99, and a three-day general admission ticket costs $282. Attendees can also purchase a single-day VIP ticket for $230 and a three-day VIP ticket for $650.