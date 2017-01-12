A Visual History Of Every Single Starbucks Frappuccino, Ever

Courtesy of Starbucks.

Tall Frappuccinos from Starbucks were our first "big girl" coffee orders (other than a sip of our parent's cup of java every once in a while). Just thinking about those first sips of blended coffee makes us nostalgic for the discontinued Frappuccinos of summers' past. So, we made a comprehensive list of every single flavor offered to date. (Or at least all the ones we could find.) Yes, really. Over 50 blended drinks later, we can't help but daydream about the possibilities the next limited-time only Frapps.

Ahead, find Frappuccino flavors spanning over the course of the past 20 years. Let us know in the comments if you remember any that we missed!

Courtesy of Starbucks.

Fruitcake Frappuccino What's in it: Hazelnut créme frapp blended with dried fruit and cinnamon that's been finished off with a caramel, matcha, and whipped cream topping.

Status: No longer available. Participating Starbucks stores nationwide and in Canada offered the Fruitcake Frapp for a mere few days this past holiday season (i.e. from December 15, 2016 until December 18, 2016). Will it ever return? Only time will tell...

Courtesy of Starbucks.

Caramel Waffle Cone Frappuccino What's in it: A blend of coffee base, milk, caramel waffle cone syrup, and dark caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream, real waffle cone pieces, and more dark caramel sauce drizzled on top.

Status: Available while supplies lasts.

Courtesy of Starbucks.

Caramelized Honey Frappuccino What's in it: A blend of slow-cooked honey caramel sauce mixed with espresso and milk, topped with whipped cream and a honey-caramel topping.

Status: Available for a limited-time only, starting March 22.

Courtesy of Starbucks.

Cherry Blossom Frappuccino What's in it: A blend of strawberries and cream with white chocolate sauce and matcha drizzle, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of matcha.

Status: Only available for one week. It was originally introduced in Japan, and this is the first time the beverage is being offered in America.

Courtesy of Starbucks.

Mocha Coconut Frappuccino What's in it: Coffee blended with mocha sauce, coconut syrup, milk, and ice, and then topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and toasted coconut flakes.

Status: No longer available. Originally introduced in 2002, offered for a limited-time in 2011, and brought back by popular demand for a brief menu stint this summer.

Courtesy of Starbucks.

Red Velvet Cake Frappuccino What's in it: A blend of mocha sauce, raspberry syrup, vanilla syrup, and Frappuccino chips with milk and ice; finished with whipped cream.

Status: Currently available. Already popular on the secret menu, the Red Velvet Cake Frappuccino was made an official offering during the Flav-Off contest.

Courtesy of Starbucks.

Lemon Bar Frappuccino What's in it: A blend of lemonade, vanilla syrup, milk, and ice; finished with whipped cream and a sprinkle of caramel sugar.

Status: Currently available. Already popular on the secret menu, the Lemon Bar Frappuccino was made an official offering during the Flav-Off contest.

Courtesy of Starbucks.

Cupcake Frappuccino What's in it: A blend of vanilla bean, hazelnut syrup, milk, and ice; finished with whipped cream.

Status: Currently available. Already popular on the secret menu, the Cupcake Frappuccino was made an official offering during the Flav-Off contest.

For the rest of Starbucks frap history, click here.

By: Zoe Bain