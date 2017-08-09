Aaron Carter Is 'Looking Forward To The Future' After Coming Out As Bisexual

Aaron Carter surprised fans last weekend when he came out as bisexual in an emotional note posted on Twitter.

The pop singer, who has endured his share of personal struggles in the past, sounded happier and healthier than ever as he reflected on his coming out journey in a Wednesday interview on The Bert Show.

“All I can say is that I’m really looking forward to the future right now, and whether I choose to be with a woman or a man is my decision ― no one else’s,” the 29-year-old said. “It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say.”

Carter told host Bert Weiss that he first knew he was bisexual around the age of 12, but kept it a secret from his friends and family. “No one really knew ― not my mom, no one,” he said. “It wasn’t until I was about 17 [and] there was somebody I had a small relationship with.”

Listen to a snippet of Carter’s Bert Show interview. Story continues below.

The newly single star said he was “shocked” and “blown away” by the support he received from fans in the wake of his coming out. “The process is at your own pace and when you feel comfortable. There might be a lot of people who don’t agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do,” he said. “I’m just taking one minute and one day and one comment at a time.”

Carter, who teared up later in the chat, seemed excited to be shifting his focus back to music as the hosts played his latest single, “Sooner or Later,” on the air. He noted that while he and his famous older brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, have had their disagreements in the past, they’re presently on “good” terms.

“There’s a lot of love there, don’t get it twisted. There’s just a lot of misconstrued behavior,” he noted.

Wonderful to see you embracing your authentic self, Aaron!