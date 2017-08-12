Aaron Carter Breaks Down At First Performance Since Coming Out As Bisexual

“Yes, I am a bisexual man,” Aaron Cater confirmed during a highly emotional performance on Thursday night.

Carter performed a new song, “Hard To Love,” for the crowd, which consisted of “several hundred people... mostly groups of women” who paid $10 for the opportunity to see him, according to TampaBay.com.

A clip of the 29-year-old singer’s appearance, provided by TMZ.com, showed him breaking down in tears at one point, presumably overcome with emotion from the support he received in the aftermath of his revelation.

“I just want to say thank you for all your love and support with the LGBTQ community and my announcement,” he said. “I just want to say thank you again for believing in me and even if you don’t, I still love you.”

Carter told Bert Weiss, the host of The Bert Show, on Wednesday that he first knew he was bisexual around the age of 12.

“No one really knew ― not my mom, no one,” he said. “It wasn’t until I was about 17 [and] there was somebody I had a small relationship with.”

He also told Weiss that he’s “really looking forward to the future right now.” “Whether I choose to be with a woman or a man is my decision ― no one else’s,” he said.

It appears Carter, whose relationship with his former girlfriend, Madison Parker, ended directly after his announcement, has already started choosing.