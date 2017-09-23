Aaron Carter Pens A Note To His Fans After Rehab News Breaks

Aaron Carter told his fans Friday night on Twitter that he would be “disappearing for a while” just as outlets reported that he will be entering rehab.

TMZ reported Friday that the singer would go into rehab, but People magazine confirmed the news with Carter’s publicist.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Steve Honig, the singer’s rep, told People. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

People did not confirm the reason behind Carter’s decision to enter a rehab facility, but the child star gave a message to his fans on his social media account.

“I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself,” Carter wrote.

Carter has been in the news recently, opening up about his personal life and issues. The child star has posted candidly to his Twitter account, coming out as bisexual and explaining his family estrangements. Carter has had a long history of family issues and tragedies over the years, most of which were chronicled publicly.

Last year, the singer told Oprah Winfrey about his sister Leslie’s fatal drug overdose in 2012 and his efforts to get her into rehab only weeks before she died.

“I wasn’t really making that much money,” Carter told Winfrey. “Fortunately, I had just hit my bonus. I got $10,000 the week before Leslie died, and I actually had reached out to her two weeks before that and said, ‘I’m going to get you the money to go to rehab.’ She wanted it.”

Carter told his fans that he still planned to release new music, including a version of his childhood hit “I Want Candy” and a new single. He added that he wanted to play live, “looking amazing.”

“Most importantly, my stressors haven’t subsided with family, and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it,” Carter wrote on Twitter.