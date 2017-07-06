An Abused Woman Left A Heartbreaking Note With Her Puppy At The Airport

A puppy abandoned in an airport is receiving numerous adoption offers after his owner left a heartbreaking note about fleeing an abusive relationship and having to leave her dog behind.
Chewy, a 3-month-old Chihuahua, was found in a bathroom at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas last weekend, along with a note from his owner. The woman initially wrote from Chewy’s perspective: “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight.”
The woman also said that her pup probably needed veterinary care because her ex-boyfriend had kicked him during an argument. “I love Chewy sooo much ― please love and take care of him,” she wrote.
Unfortunately, there do not seem to be reports on how the woman is doing, but she should know that Chewy is getting plenty of love and already has a temporary home.
“It’s gonna take weeks to dig through all those loving requesters,” Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue posted on Facebook, in a note written from Chewy’s point of view.
H/T People
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
