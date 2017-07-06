An Abused Woman Left A Heartbreaking Note With Her Puppy At The Airport

Chewy, a 3-month-old Chihuahua, was found in a bathroom at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas last weekend, along with a note from his owner. The woman initially wrote from Chewy’s perspective: “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight.”

3mo old puppy abandoned at Las Vegas airport bathroom. The note its owner left behind will break your heart. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/lojK0zseDN — Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) July 3, 2017

Unfortunately, there do not seem to be reports on how the woman is doing, but she should know that Chewy is getting plenty of love and already has a temporary home.

“It’s gonna take weeks to dig through all those loving requesters,” Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue posted on Facebook, in a note written from Chewy’s point of view.