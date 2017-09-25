Hundreds Of Protesters Gather On Capitol Hill Over GOP Health Care Bill

Since the entire Democratic caucus opposes the bill, dubbed Cassidy-Graham, Republican leaders can afford to lose only two GOP senators’ votes. McCain’s decision means the bill doesn’t appear to have the votes to pass. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has said he’s opposed to it, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has said she’s “leaning against” it. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who voted against the last repeal bill, has also raised concerns with this one.

But late Sunday, Republicans unveiled a new version of the bill with some key changes that appear to be aimed at capturing some of those senators who were still opposed.

The new version of the bill is a lot like the original bill, which would have decimated existing federal health programs, reduced government spending, and left many millions without insurance, HuffPost Jonathan Cohn reported. The revised legislation now includes a pair of important changes ― an even more aggressive assault on protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as well as some extra money to blunt the impact of funding cuts for a handful of states.