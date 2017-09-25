Hundreds Of Protesters Gather On Capitol Hill Over GOP Health Care Bill

Hundreds of activists gathered on Capitol Hill on Monday morning in protest of Republicans’ latest beleaguered attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, with many saying they’re prepared to be arrested.
Shortly after the hearing began, some protesters in wheelchairs were physically removed from the hearing room by police officers as protesters continued to chant “No cuts to Medicaid!”
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) put the committee in recess while police removed the protesters. Later, he told the shouting activists that if they can’t remain quiet, “then get the heck out.”
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the main co-sponsor of the repeal legislation, appeared undisturbed by the activists’ opposition, and was observed yawning as some protesters were forcibly removed.
Protesters who were removed continued chanting in the hallway outside the hearing.
Hours before the hearing was set to begin over the controversial health care legislation, first introduced by Sens. Cassidy and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in late July, a line of activists waiting to sit in on the Senate hearing had grown so long it stretched into another building.
On Friday, the Republicans’ last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare appeared dead in the water as Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said he couldn’t vote for the bill “in good conscience.”
Republicans, who hold 52 seats in the Senate, must win over their colleagues before Saturday, when they lose parliamentary authority to pass repeal with 50 votes instead of the usual 60.
Since the entire Democratic caucus opposes the bill, dubbed Cassidy-Graham, Republican leaders can afford to lose only two GOP senators’ votes. McCain’s decision means the bill doesn’t appear to have the votes to pass. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has said he’s opposed to it, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has said she’s “leaning against” it. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who voted against the last repeal bill, has also raised concerns with this one.
But late Sunday, Republicans unveiled a new version of the bill with some key changes that appear to be aimed at capturing some of those senators who were still opposed.
The new version of the bill is a lot like the original bill, which would have decimated existing federal health programs, reduced government spending, and left many millions without insurance, HuffPost Jonathan Cohn reported. The revised legislation now includes a pair of important changes ― an even more aggressive assault on protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as well as some extra money to blunt the impact of funding cuts for a handful of states.
