Adele Surprises Grenfell Tower Firefighters With Cake And Cuddles

The firefighters at the Chelsea Fire Station in London were met with a great surprise when Adele stopped by to hang out. And she brought cake!

The 29-year-old stopped by Monday to thank the firefighters for their courageous efforts following the horrific fire in Grenfell Tower last week that left at least 17 people dead and dozens more in critical condition.

Photos of Adele’s visit were posted by the London Fire Brigade’s Twitter on Tuesday. They said they were “humbled” by everyone’s support and that they shared a cup of tea with singer.

Adele enjoyed a cup of tea with Chelsea firefighters yesterday and thanked them for their work. We are so humbled by everyone's support pic.twitter.com/R1Ny4pGq9i — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 20, 2017

Firefighter Rob Petty also shared the images of the visit on his Facebook page, also noting that they had tea and “a cuddle” with Adele.

Station manager Ben King told The Independent that “she just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us.”

“So we opened the door to her and then she took her sunglasses off and said: ‘Hi, I’m Adele.’”