Italy has a great many culinary achievements to be proud of ― the wine, the cheese, the pasta ― but we think Italians’ real genius in the kitchen is best exemplified with the simple affogato.

For those of you new to this espresso-based dessert, an affogato is a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a shot of espresso poured on top. The ice cream is “drowned” in the espresso ― affogato is the Italian word for drowned ― and it is the perfect pairing of two of our favorite things.