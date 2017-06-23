TASTE
Affogato Recipes, Because Espresso Should Come With A Scoop Of Ice Cream

Life is too short to drink espresso without ice cream.

Italy has a great many culinary achievements to be proud of ― the wine, the cheese, the pasta ― but we think Italians’ real genius in the kitchen is best exemplified with the simple affogato.

For those of you new to this espresso-based dessert, an affogato is a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a shot of espresso poured on top. The ice cream is “drowned” in the espresso ―  affogato is the Italian word for drowned ― and it is the perfect pairing of two of our favorite things. 

Vanilla ice cream and espresso is the classic flavor duo, but there are a lot of twists on this combo, of course. We gathered together all the interesting affogatos we could find. (One of them even uses cold brew in place of espresso.) See for yourself:

