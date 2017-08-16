Attorney General Jeff Sessions blasted Chicago and its leaders Wednesday, tying local policies on undocumented immigrants to soaring crime rates and threatening to withhold federal police grants if the city does not change according to a Washington Post report tonight.

In Miami on Wednesday, Sessions said in a speech that in Chicago “respect for the rule of law has broken down,” and he linked the increase in crime there last year to the city’s “so-called sanctuary policies,” WAPO said.

First of all, on a per capita basis, Chicago does not even place among the top ten U.S. murder capitals according to FBI data.

Yet Sessions reiterated;

“Every year, too many Americans’ lives are victimized as a result of sanctuary city policies, whether it be theft, robbery, drugs, assault, battery and even murder."

Truth be told, ‘more lives are victimized’ because of a cocktail of reasons—circumstances that Sessions' clearly small mind and social myopia will not allow him to comprehend. Chief among them are being born into poverty and hopelessness, entire neighborhoods where the breakdown of community and economic lifelines are cruely lacking. America is filled with unfair places where economic and educational inequity thrives....sections of the nation where the ladders of opportunity are limited—unlike more prosperous parts of this country where the 'well to do' segregate themselves apart and life is just easier.

Leaders like Sessions use tragic statistics from Chicago and other cities to further a racist and hatefull self serving agenda. In theory, Sanctuary cities are places of hope, tolerance and the embodiment of the American Dream. And if Jeff Sessions truly cared about cutting crime in America, he and his DOJ would be pouring truckloads of money into police departments, not cutting it. Instead, he shows his hypocrisy and selfishness by engaging in a draconian, mean spirtied and narrow minded misinformation crusade such as the one he is on now. What he endorses is dangerous, it's morally wrong.

PS....FBI ranking for 2016 (highest to lowest)- St. Louis, Detroit, Birmingham (as in Alabama, Sessions and my beloved home state), Memphis and Milwaukee.