Plane Passenger Turns Woman's Blissful Flight Into 'The Set Of A Nightmare'

Twitter user Jessie Char’s flight home to San Francisco began so promisingly.
Shortly after boarding a JetBlue airplane at Long Beach Airport in California on Tuesday, she tweeted her joy at having an entire row of seats to herself for the journey of around 90 minutes:
But as the 30-year-old consultant’s subsequent tweets show, her blissful state did not last for long.
Shortly after take-off, a foot “slowly emerged like a lizard hatching from an egg and seeing its first light of day” onto one of the armrests on her row. A second foot soon followed, she told Mashable.
Char’s nightmare wasn’t even close to being over, however. She explained in further tweets how the left foot then “reached over and opened a window” blind:
By the time Char had attracted the attention of a flight attendant, the feet disappeared.
Char told TODAY that she reacted “with some combination of disgust and amazement.”
As did dozens of stunned Twitter users:
CONVERSATIONS