Plane Passenger Turns Woman's Blissful Flight Into 'The Set Of A Nightmare'

Twitter user Jessie Char’s flight home to San Francisco began so promisingly.

Shortly after boarding a JetBlue airplane at Long Beach Airport in California on Tuesday, she tweeted her joy at having an entire row of seats to herself for the journey of around 90 minutes:

My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

But as the 30-year-old consultant’s subsequent tweets show, her blissful state did not last for long.

Shortly after take-off, a foot “slowly emerged like a lizard hatching from an egg and seeing its first light of day” onto one of the armrests on her row. A second foot soon followed, she told Mashable.

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Char’s nightmare wasn’t even close to being over, however. She explained in further tweets how the left foot then “reached over and opened a window” blind:

You guys will never guess what happened after that. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

The left foot reached over and opened a window. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

By the time Char had attracted the attention of a flight attendant, the feet disappeared.

Char told TODAY that she reacted “with some combination of disgust and amazement.”

As did dozens of stunned Twitter users:

I would have seen it. my brain would have taken 10 sec to realize. and then I would have flipped out completly. — Maximilian Reach (@Maeyae42) July 19, 2017

Omg no no no. — Lane Wood (@lanewood) July 19, 2017

What in the holy hell?! pic.twitter.com/PdyRVZZ8ZF — Prop (@prophiphop) July 19, 2017

So many people have texted this tweet to me because they know it is my brand of struggle. — shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) July 19, 2017

pic.twitter.com/Wz1m8148yO — c o r s o (@whyofcorso) July 19, 2017

"We are currently cruising at two feet above sea level." — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) July 20, 2017

I feel this needs to be in the safety video pic.twitter.com/g7dz4Gq7Df — jen98a (@jen98a) July 19, 2017

Eww… Next time, dip your fingers in a cup of liquid, and flick towards the feet with a perfectly synchronised fake sneeze. — Dean 👨🏻‍💻 (@CraftyDeano) July 20, 2017

jfc is this world really worth saving? — An Absolute Joy (@firstklassriot) July 19, 2017

I just threw up a little 🤢 — Natasha Barakat (@natasha8642) July 19, 2017

maybe you make this into a positive and launch your debut album? pic.twitter.com/wX2IdY0HQc — Scott Fahrig 🌹 (@scottfahrig) July 19, 2017

Jesus H Christ on a bicycle.. what is wrong with people — ☠️Metal Godz☠️ (@Metal_Godz1) July 19, 2017