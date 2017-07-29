COMEDY
Al Gore Has The Hottest Climate Change-Themed Pick-Up Lines

“Are you climate change? Because when I look at you, the world disappears."

By Lee Moran

Al Gore is here to get your hybrid electric vehicle motor running.

On Friday’s “Late Show,” the former Vice President joined host Stephen Colbert to promote his new documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

After Gore dubbed it as the perfect date night movie, the duo reeled off some hilariously steamy climate change-themed pick-up lines.

Check out the rest of the lines in the clip above.

