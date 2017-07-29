Al Gore Has The Hottest Climate Change-Themed Pick-Up Lines

TONIGHT: Is it getting hot in here, or is it just Al Gore's climate change-themed pick-up lines? pic.twitter.com/RxqJLRwyru

Al Gore is here to get your hybrid electric vehicle motor running.

On Friday’s “Late Show,” the former Vice President joined host Stephen Colbert to promote his new documentary “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.”

After Gore dubbed it as the perfect date night movie, the duo reeled off some hilariously steamy climate change-themed pick-up lines.