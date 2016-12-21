Tanya Callau Thicke, wife of the late Alan Thicke, remembered her husband in a heartbreaking statement just a week after the TV icon’s untimely death.

“It is with gut-wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” she told People magazine. “Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.”

Callau Thicke added, “Yesterday, along with my stepsons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning”

The 69-year-old actor died last week after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, Carter. Over the weekend, Thicke’s family and friends ― as well as his “Growing Pains” TV family (Leonardo DiCaprio, Kirk Cameron, Joanna Kerns, Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller) ― remembered him at his emotional memorial.