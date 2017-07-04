Album Review: “Technicolor” – Stretch

Stretch is a band straight out of Toledo, Ohio. The band drops their debut album tomorrow, July 5. It’s called Technicolor and it’s a gem.

Stretch is made up of Kyal Randolph, on vocals; Kevin Palmer, on guitar; D.J. Garrett, on bass; and Hunter Elmore sits in the pocket. The band is tight and plays with dynamism, all while having fun and striving to connect with fans on an emotional level.

Stylistically, Stretch fits into the alternative rock category. But there’s more to their sound that just alt rock, as their sound glows with influences of punk, hip hop, metal and pop, along with tasty tidbits of electronica tossed in here and there.

Technicolor contains twelve tracks. The first track is called “Put One Up,” and starts out with power chords and a blast beat that rockets off into the dynasphere, when the vocals kick in. There’s a punk/thrash feel to the tune, with rapid-fire, almost rap-like lyrics that flow like a fire hose spewing liquid lava. A nasty guitar solo sits in the middle of the song, as well as great background vocals and a screeching halt finish.

“Karm – This Song Is For You” is another hard rocking song with a heavy punk flavor, mixed with some pop elements. The song reminds me of Blink 182 on steroids and coke, or maybe Offspring. The melody is infectious and the vocals (including the background vocals) are stellar. This tune is chock full of energy.

Good stuff!

“Cats.Pajamas.Hammerpants” carries an electronica influence, along with a burlesque feel that really sets it apart. It’s rock, but it sounds like the Kinks snorting helium in some places, which makes it fun. The lyrics go from sounding pop to sounding rap and then back again. An electronica intro sets the stage for “Falling Down,” along with a cogent hip hop tang that goes all pop on the chorus.

Photo Credit: Nick Amrhein

“Hate My Job” begins with heavy power chords and a metal flavor, and then takes off into a punk-like guitar-driven melody that emanates ebullience, even though it’s about the mundanities of working in retail. “When The Red Light Changes” begins with a Who-like, “Baba O’Reilly” feel, and then segues into a pop influenced number that’s innovative and brisk. I love the chorus, which is light and contains a Welsh piquancy.

Good stuff!

“Sweat” is a choppy punk number, with a jouncing melody and nice guitar harmonies, initially; then it flows into a smooth alt rock melody on the chorus. The transition is especially good and gives the song structure. “Auxillary Echoes” is a combination of hip hop and electronica, with an exotic feel to it. The whole song rides on the vocals, which are resonantly high-pitched and affected.

“Straitjacket” is another tune that exhibits a definite hip hop influence, along with a bit of electronica. On the chorus, the song throws off the hip hop influence and assumes an alt rock zest that is very effective. “Rival’s Vitals” begins with smack rap lyrics, and then takes on a punk/thrash feel as it zooms off and really ramps it up. Randolph’s vocals make this song work.

“Eight Years” slows things down a bit, establishing a nice groove that makes you think the song is going one way, but then the lyrics savor of rap so you wonder. At that point, the song escalates into an alt rocker that soars. And then back down again.

Good stuff!

The last track on the album is the title track. An alt rock number, it features some nice guitar harmonies and strong drumming, along with Randolph’s vocals, which soar.

Technicolor is a stellar debut album from a band whose sound should get lots of airplay. The songs are original without being experimental; the lyrics are catchy; the melodies contagious and there is beau coup power in their brand of rock and roll.

I liked it a lot. Stretch has it going on!

Find out more about Stretch here.