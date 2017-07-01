Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Renew Vows For 5th Wedding Anniversary

Surviving five years of marriage in Hollywood is definitely deserving of a little Champagne and cake, so Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria took a page out of Heidi Klum’s notebook and renewed their vows Friday.

In celebration of their fifth anniversary, the couple remarried at Wolffer Estate Winery on Long Island, New York, in an intimate outdoor ceremony attended by friends and family. The pair’s three children, Carmen, 3, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 9 months, were at their parents’ side, while Baldwin’s daughter from a previous marriage, Ireland, also attended.

The frequent “Saturday Night Live” guest accidentally broke the news of the renewal on the red carpet at the New York premiere of “Blind” on Tuesday, telling E! News that, “I see what I have and I’m very lucky ... We’re getting remarried on Friday.”

Baldwin, wearing a sharp black suit, shared a snap from the festivities of himself looking lovingly at his eldest daughter.

“Me and I at Woffler,” he captioned the photo.

Luckily, Ireland documented the evening on social media, sharing updates on Instagram and giving her followers a peek at Hilaria’s floor-length Champagne-colored gown.

“The whole relationship went fast.” Hilaria told Extra about their decision to remarry. “It was actually Alec’s idea.”

The couple first tied the knot in June 2012 after meeting only months prior at a New York City restaurant.

“Marriage is something you’re constantly working on,” she continued. “It’s a wonderful thing to celebrate, which we are doing, and it’s also a wonderful thing to go, ‘Hey, I’m still in this, I’m still doing this,’ and we met a lot of people since then so we have to include them.”