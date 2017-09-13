Alec Baldwin should prepare for some constant, positive press covfefe.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the actor confirmed that he will bring back his Donald Trump impression for the “Saturday Night Live” Season 43 premiere.

“The season premiere is Sept. 30. I’m going to do that, yeah. I’m going to do a couple of them,” said Baldwin.

“We’re going to do it until ... OK, never mind,” he teased.

When HuffPost spoke with Baldwin at the “Stand For Rights” event for the ACLU in April, the actor was unsure if he’d come back to the role, saying, “Next year, I doubt I’m going to fly back from Rome, wherever I’m shooting. I’m not quite sure I’m going to fly back from Rome to do ‘SNL,’” adding, “But we’ll see.”

It appears he’s had a change of heart since then. In July, Baldwin told CNN he was probably coming back for a little bit.

“We’ll probably do some Trump. We’re gonna fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” said Baldwin.

But to say people just “enjoyed it” is a yuuuge understatement.

The actor told HuffPost he couldn’t get over how “effusive” fans have been about the role. It’s also earned him an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.