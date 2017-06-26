Alec Baldwin has ended months of speculation on the future of his role as President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” telling CNN on Monday that he would return to the show next season.

“Yeah, we’re going to fit that in,” Baldwin told the network. “I think people have enjoyed it.”

Baldwin suggested previously he might not be part of the show’s upcoming 43rd season.

“I don’t quite know if people want to continue with that,” he said in March. “If everything stays the same in the country as it is now, I don’t think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September.”

However, CNN reported Baldwin would indeed return to the role, although his busy schedule will limit the number of appearances. The news network quoted him as saying viewers would get “a couple celery sticks” rather than a “whole meal.”

That may come as unwelcome news to at least one high-profile “SNL” viewer: Trump himself, who has complained on Twitter about what he called an “unwatchable” show.

There’s even talk that Baldwin could win an Emmy for his performances as the president.