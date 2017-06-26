The temperature at the USATF Outdoor Championships in California was 110 degrees last week, but that didn’t stop Alysia Montaño. Neither did her pregnancy.

The 31-year-old Olympic runner from Queens, New York, wore a Wonder Woman top and bright flowers in her hair for the race at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento Thursday. And, yes, she’s five months pregnant.

A post shared by Alysia Montaño (@alysiamontano) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

“I came here last time at 8 months pregnant in 2014 and it was such an amazing experience,” she told Team USA. Adding: “There is something about coming out to any venue not really expecting to win but going along with the journey and seeing what comes out of it.”

While she might have finished last in her first-round heat with a time of 2 minutes and 21.40 seconds, Montaño beat her 2014 time by nearly 11 seconds, USA Today noted.

She...

Andy Lyons via Getty Images

... did ...

Andy Lyons via Getty Images

... that.

Patrick Smith via Getty Images

Montaño’s Wonder Woman top speaks to her role as a “fighter for good,” she told Team USA, and those flowers in her hair represent strength.

“The flower to me means strength with femininity,” she is quoted saying in a message on her website. “I think that a lot of people say things like you run like a girl. That doesn’t mean you have to run soft or you have to run dainty. It means that you’re strong.”

Speaking of style choices, Montaño’s daughter, Linnea, nearly 3 years old, was waiting for her at the finish line wearing a “Strong Like Mom” T-shirt.

7x U.S. 800m champion Alysia Montaño created one of the most viral moments of #USATFOutdoors 💪 https://t.co/1wJJSsJOlx #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/zZ7IpTMsze — FloTrack (@FloTrack) June 23, 2017

After running while pregnant back in 2014, she spoke about what life is like for a professional female athlete and mother.