Tiya Cunningham-Sumter is #BlackMomMagic

I could go on for several paragraphs about how blessed I am to have her as my mom. She inspires me daily. By day she's a job development specialist at The Cara Program in Chicago where she mentors and teaches individuals who may have fallen on hard times how to write a resume, have a successful interview, and how to have longevity in the workforce. By night she's at home either posting to her blog The Bolder Sister , which she created to help motivate other shy girls like herself to reclaim their shyness and live fearless lives, or writing an article for a website she writes for called Black and Married With Kids where she has won several 'writer of the year' awards. She just finished her second book Hello BOLD! and a few weeks ago she was invited to speak on Michael Baisden's radio show to discuss overcoming your fears.But my love for her extends far beyond admiring her accomplishments. Outside of all of these amazing things, not a day has gone by where she hasn't spoken words of life into my sister and I. I know that I can do anything because she said that I can and because she puts more energy into nurturing us than she does any of the things I've listed above. I know what love is because I have her, someone who values my dreams and my happiness and will even put them above her own. I don't know how she does it all, she's my superwoman. Truly #BlackMomMagic.- Kyler Sumter