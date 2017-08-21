You've Never Seen Amal Clooney Like This Before

Of all of the ways we’d describe Amal Clooney ― intelligent, inspiring, hard-working, super stylish ― casually dressed is not one of them.

But our tune has changed after seeing her most recent look: A tennis skirt and shoes, a visor, a $39 Sundek tank top and a half updo. Her husband, George Clooney, matched in a sporty, all black outfit, too.

Backgrid Aced it.

The Clooneys have been spotted a few times in Italy (albeit a bit more dressed up) since the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, back in June.

But lest you think Clooney is leaving behind her sartorially superior ways, fear not. She was spotted that very night dressed in a dreamy, sparkly, flowy green gown and big gold hoop earrings .