Amanda Knox Opens Instagram World: Creepy Fairy Tales, Cuffs And Cats

Amanda Knox, the American convicted of murder in Italy and then freed, has gone public with her Instagram account two years after being exonerated, and a couple of the posts are fairy-tale bizarre.

Two of the shots show Knox, 29, earlier this month dressed in full Little Red Riding Hood regalia with her beau, Christopher Robinson, dressed as a wolf stalking her in Germany’s Black Forest.

The photos were taken during the couple’s tour this May and June of France and Germany. How serious are the two? To Robinson, a novelist, Knox tweeted in May after a “birthday kiss” in Colmar, France: “Je t’aime.”

Knox, of Seattle, made headlines when she was arrested in 2007 after the death of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy, while the two were studying abroad. Knox and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollicito, were convicted of Kercher’s murder. Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison before Italy’s highest court overturned her and Sollecito’s convictions in 2015. (A third person charged in the murder, Rudy Guede, is serving a 16-year sentence.)

Since then, Knox has become a journalist and the star of a Netflix documentary on her case. She has also been posting Instagram photos since her release — and keeping them private no longer. “What’s happening?” she asked on her Twitter account Tuesday. “Well, I made my Instagram public. No more hoarding all my amazing cat videos.”

The cat posts are cute, but some of the others are far more interesting. One of her posts in April is a selfie of Knox wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of handcuffs and reading: “It could happen to you.”

That post is part of her work on behalf of the Innocence Project, which helps free people wrongly convicted of crimes.