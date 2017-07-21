WEIRD NEWS
Scuba Diver Captures Humpback Whale Getting Some Magnificent Air

By Lee Moran

This humpback whale was clearly having a, well, whale of a time.

Scuba diver Craig Capehart captured breathtaking footage of the 40-ton adult breaching completely out of the water off the coast of Mbotyi in southeastern South Africa on July 8.

He shared the magnificent video to YouTube on Thursday, and it’s going viral.

Capehart said that he and three other divers were on board an inflatable motorboat looking for sardines so they could track the predators that they attract when the humpback whale breached nearby.

“It seems that never before has a recording been made of an adult humpback whale leaping entirely out of the water!” he wrote in the video’s description, while also describing it as “a very rare event, indeed.”

“Dolphins and even great white sharks have been seen flying out of the water, but this is a first for an adult humpback whale,” Capehart added, although this has not been confirmed.

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

