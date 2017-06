Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion (including debt), according to a deal announced on Friday. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2017.

Twitter lost its mind over the crazy news and, of course, everyone made the same joke about the $13.7 billion price tag:

Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion aka two trips to Whole Foods https://t.co/WMb20s4GcV — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 16, 2017

To be fair, Whole Foods asked for either $13.7 billion in cash or three bags of Whole Foods groceries, whichever was more. https://t.co/7HNDC2Ygg9 — RandBall (@RandBall) June 16, 2017

Amazon buys Whole Foods for 13.7 billion, roughly equivalent to 11 shopping bags of their organic berries. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) June 16, 2017

Buying what at Whole Foods for $13.7 billion? A banana and a thing of juice boxes? Pretty good deal https://t.co/H3ZLKi3WCP — jason 🍍🍕 (@JasonKirkSBN) June 16, 2017

$13.7 billion buys you what, five salmon fillets and some shiitake mushrooms at Whole Foods? https://t.co/HG9h6IWt37 pic.twitter.com/DyLsn95S1H — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) June 16, 2017

Gonna be tons of funny jokes today about amazon buying Whole Foods for billions of dollars like "haha that's how much 3 apples cost there!" — Bernie (@BernieMacShow) June 16, 2017

A few people came up with some pretty good original material:

Jeff Bezos: "Alexa, buy me something from Whole Foods."



Alexa: "Sure, Jeff. Buying Whole Foods now."



Jeff Bezos: "WHA- ahh go ahead." pic.twitter.com/GuJ2jlAiuU — JESAL (@JesalTV) June 16, 2017

Running from door to door sloshing java and screaming, “DID YOU HEAR?!?!?! AMAZON BOUGHT WHOLE FOODS!” — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) June 16, 2017

Feel sad for the mom and pop $6 asparagus water sellers that are gonna lose so much of the market share now that Amazon bought Whole Foods. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) June 16, 2017

*checking out at Whole Foods*

"See cashier put a Fire Phone in my bag."

"Hey what's that, I didn't buy that."

"It's free." — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) June 16, 2017

BEZOS, yesterday: Looking for some ideas...

PEOPLE: improve warehouse conditions

BEZOS, today: Loud and clear! We bought Whole Foods. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 16, 2017

Mr. President, please give us a minute unless it's about the Whole Foods-Amazon merger. https://t.co/PjOaS82vvV — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 16, 2017

We’ll be over here waiting on a drone to deliver our groceries, thanks.