Amber Heard And Elon Musk Aren't Dating Anymore

The love story we never quite understood and low-key forgot was even happening has come to an end.

Actress Amber Heard and billionaire businessman Elon Musk have apparently called it quits after dating for a year, according to multiple reports. The two, who first caught our attention last summer while “hanging out” in Miami, apparently fell victim to busy schedules.

“The timing wasn’t good for them,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

“They had fun for a few months, but are both very busy with work now. It was getting hard to find time to see each other,” another insider told People. “Elon is working day and night. This is his life and he loves it. He is in no position to be in a relationship right now and ended it.”

The actress has been busy filming back to back projects in the DC cinematic universe, with “Justice League” hitting theaters in November and “Aquaman” set to be released in 2018. Musk, meanwhile, remains at the helm of his companies SpaceX and Tesla.

Heard and Musk sparked dating rumors back in 2016 just months after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp following a nasty court battle and he had called it quits from on-and-off ex-wife Talulah Riley for the second time.

They went Instagram official in April with dual posts from a dinner in Australia complete with a lipstick kiss on Musk’s cheek.

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

The same month, the former couple took their love affair around Australia with stops at a wildlife sanctuary and the Sydney Opera House, where Heard shared photos of herself and Musk letting loose with his kids.

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on May 30, 2017 at 2:00am PDT