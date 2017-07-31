Amber Rose switched up her look over the weekend and people almost didn’t recognize her.

The entertainer and Slutwalk organizer stepped out in a black tank top, black jeans and black stilettos for singer Paloma Ford’s birthday in Hollywood, CA. But it was her short, brunette wig that had people doing a double take:

Splash News Gorgeous!

Kaizen Virgin Hair, the company that makes the wig Rose was wearing, posted a video of Rose on the brand’s Instagram account.

″#MUVA decided to switch it up for the night!!!!!!”

A post shared by Kaizen Virgin Hair (@kaizenvirginhair) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Rose has rocked a short, platinum buzzcut for a lot of her time in the public eye:

Prince Williams via Getty Images Amber Rose and 21 Savage attend a party hosted by Amber Rose on July 23 in Atlanta, GA.

But she also likes to switch up her look every now and then:

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 2, 2016 at 6:31pm PDT

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 17, 2015 at 4:45pm PDT