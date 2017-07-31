STYLE
07/31/2017 01:03 pm ET

Amber Rose Switched Up Her Look And It Will Make You Do A Double Take

You'll wig out.

By Carly Ledbetter

Amber Rose switched up her look over the weekend and people almost didn’t recognize her

The entertainer and Slutwalk organizer stepped out in a black tank top, black jeans and black stilettos for singer Paloma Ford’s birthday in Hollywood, CA. But it was her short, brunette wig that had people doing a double take: 

Splash News
Gorgeous! 

Kaizen Virgin Hair, the company that makes the wig Rose was wearing, posted a video of Rose on the brand’s Instagram account.  

″#MUVA decided to switch it up for the night!!!!!!” 

Rose has rocked a short, platinum buzzcut for a lot of her time in the public eye: 

Prince Williams via Getty Images
Amber Rose and 21 Savage attend a party hosted by Amber Rose on July 23 in Atlanta, GA. 

But she also likes to switch up her look every now and then: 

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

We’re sure this isn’t the last time she wigs out. 

