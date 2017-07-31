Amber Rose switched up her look over the weekend and people almost didn’t recognize her.
The entertainer and Slutwalk organizer stepped out in a black tank top, black jeans and black stilettos for singer Paloma Ford’s birthday in Hollywood, CA. But it was her short, brunette wig that had people doing a double take:
Kaizen Virgin Hair, the company that makes the wig Rose was wearing, posted a video of Rose on the brand’s Instagram account.
″#MUVA decided to switch it up for the night!!!!!!”
Rose has rocked a short, platinum buzzcut for a lot of her time in the public eye:
But she also likes to switch up her look every now and then:
We’re sure this isn’t the last time she wigs out.
