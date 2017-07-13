Amelia Earhart Had No Time For Outdated Surname Standards

Despite the mild expression of my wishes, and those of [Putnam], I am constantly referred to as “Mrs. Putnam’ when the Times mentions me in its columns.

I admit I have no principle to uphold in asking that I be called by my professional name in print. However, it is for many reasons more convenient for both of us to be simply ‘Amelia Earhart.’ After all (here may be a principle) I believe flyers should be permitted the same privileges as writers or actresses.