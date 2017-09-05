Foreign Travelers Reveal The ONE U.S. Food They Can't Wait To Try

The ONE Thing You Must Do In Each U.S. State This Summer

1 / 51

In ALABAMA, swim through waterfalls at Little River Canyon.

This national preserve has <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/cheapflights/take-the-plunge-11-swimmi_b_5531800.html">all sorts of spectacular swimming holes</a>. Make sure yours is a designated safe spot -- like <a href="http://www.nps.gov/liri/planyourvisit/marthas-falls.htm">Marthas Falls</a> -- before you jump in.

www78/Flickr