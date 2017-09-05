Foreign Travelers Reveal The ONE U.S. Food They Can't Wait To Try

If you’ve lived in the U.S. for any period of time, iconic American foods like corndogs and meatloaf likely don’t excite you. But to some visitors, they’re the stuff of dreams.
Reddit user @vitalogy95 recently posed a question to people outside the U.S.: “People not from the USA, what ‘American’ food are you most interested in trying?”
Though it was posted two months ago, the inquiry still ranks highly on Reddit because it has more than 36,000 responses.
Of course, the U.S. can’t truly lay claim to many foods, as our country’s cuisine is highly influenced by those of other nations. But thanks to movies, TV and good ol’ barbecue culture, visitors can’t wait to try these “American” classics.
Sloppy Joe’s? Really?
Good luck, visitors.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERIES
The ONE Thing You Must Do In Each U.S. State This Summer
CONVERSATIONS