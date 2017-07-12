American Greetings Ad Captures The Emotional Journey Of Infertility

For couples dealing with infertility, the journey to parenthood can be painful, isolating and totally overwhelming.

American Greetings decided to shed light on this experience with a new ad, titled “Not Alone.” The video follows a couple struggling to conceive and shows a small way people can support loved ones going through this challenging time.

The video, which is part of American Greetings’ “Give Meaning” campaign, has reached more 24,000 views on YouTube and nearly 1 million views on the Facebook page, Love What Matters. The brand teamed up with RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association to raise awareness around the difficulties people with fertility issues face.