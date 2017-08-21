With every new season of “American Horror Story” comes an equally terrifying title sequence, through which we will consistently fast-forward to avoid almost certain nightmares.

The powers that be have now released new title credits, featuring our first look at how Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton fit into the seventh installment of FX’s horror anthology series, subtitled “Cult.” The new season makes its debut Sept. 5.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy has stated that Season 7 would somehow tackle the 2016 presidential election, but later clarified that neither candidate would appear as an actual character on the show.

Amid footage of bloodied hands and bugs crawling out of open wounds, we see someone donning Trump and Clinton masks in the opening credits.

Watch it begin. Witness the opening credits for #AHSCult. pic.twitter.com/7X3Cy9W7DV — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 21, 2017

The seventh installment of FX’s horror anthology returns with series mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as newcomers Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Alison Pill, Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes and, most recently announced, Lena Dunham.