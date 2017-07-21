Here's The Eerie First Teaser For 'American Horror Story: Cult'

Here’s what we know about the new “AHS,” beyond the clown implications introduced in FX’s teaser: It will take place during the aftermath of the 2016 presidential race, with the first episode set in Michigan on election night. There won’t be actors portraying Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, but the cast does include “AHS” alums Evan Peters (who will have his “heaviest season yet,” according to Murphy), Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Cheyenne Jackson and Mare Winningham, as well as Lena Dunham, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Alison Pill and Adina Howard. On Instagram, Murphy has posted photos of “Freak Show” villain Tasty the Clown, a smiling elephant man and someone covered in bees. (Bees make an appearance in the new teaser.)