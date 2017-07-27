American Medical Association Says Military Trans Ban Isn't 'Medically Valid'

The American Medical Association released a powerful statement Wednesday saying that “there is no medically valid reason to exclude transgender individuals from military service.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

“Transgender individuals are serving their country with honor, and they should be allowed to continue doing so,” the AMA said in the statement.

The AMA is the largest association of physicians and medical students in the United States. Citing a 2016 RAND study on the impact of transgender individuals in the military, the AMA noted that the financial cost was a “rounding error in the defense budget and should not be used as an excuse to deny patriotic Americans an opportunity to serve their country.”

The AMA statement said that it supports “public and private health insurance coverage for treatment of gender dysphoria as recommended by the patient’s physician.”

The association has spoken out before with its thoughts on the Trump administration’s actions toward health care, particularly its opposition to the Senate health care bill.