Man With Parkinson's Takes On 'American Ninja Warrior' Course, Inspires Us All

Jimmy Choi proved himself to be a true gladiator out on the “American Ninja Warrior” course.

The 41-year-old tech consultant from Bolingbrook, Illinois, defied his Parkinson’s disease to take on the notoriously tough run at the Kansas City qualifiers in footage that aired Monday.

He made quick work of both the floating steps and the tricky hang glider, before ultimately coming unstuck on the broken pipes obstacle.

“That right there ought to inspire everyone,” said the show’s host, Akbar Gbajabiamila, who later tweeted this message of support:

Jimmy. You are a TRUE champion and inspiration. Fight on my brotha, it was my honor to call your run. 🙏🏾#AmericanNinjaWarrior #TeamFox pic.twitter.com/uO2CUqVu9l — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) July 4, 2017

In an emotional preview video that was broadcast before his run, Choi revealed how he was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s when he was just 27.

After several years of struggling to cope with his condition, he discovered that exercise helped him to manage it ― and he’s since run 13 marathons, cycled several 100-mile rides and competed in multiple triathlons.

In the process, he’s raised more than $100,000 for actor Michael J. Fox’s foundation, which funds research into the disease. He represented the organization on the show.

“My goal is to go out there and show everybody out there, no matter what they’re faced with, the hardest step is that first step,” said Choi, whose daughter inspired him to apply for the program. “Once you take that first step, the rest of it comes easy.”

Choi’s performance appeared to go down well with Twitter users:

Great to see @JCThr33'S run on @ninjawarrior tonight...huge inspiration to everyone that has been touched by #Parkinsons — Ryan Powers (@RyanSPowers) July 4, 2017

I'm in awe of those that overcome obstacles (of all types) and have positive spirits to match. Such inspirations. #AmericanNinjaWarrior — Popcorn and Pringles (@CupcakeGirl1444) July 4, 2017

#AmericanNinjaWarrior Dear Jimmy Choi, You're a badass. You're an inspiration. Fight on 💪🏽 — rissadee (@rissadee) July 4, 2017

@JCThr33 Jimmy: Your run on @AmericanNinjaW inspired this Parkey to get off his ass and get more exercise. — jdberr (@jdberr) July 4, 2017

Choi, meanwhile, says he hopes to return to tackle the course again in 2018: