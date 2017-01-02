Many Americans Don't Believe Trump Can Handle Presidential Duties

Less than half of Americans are confident that President-elect Donald Trump can handle several presidential duties, a new Gallup poll finds.

With less than three weeks before Trump takes the oath of office, only 46 percent of Americans are optimistic in his ability to handle an international crisis. Forty-seven percent say they are confident he can use military force wisely and just 44 percent believe Trump can prevent major scandals in his administration.

On the other hand, the poll did show that 60 percent of Americans are confident in Trump’s ability to effectively work with Congress. A little more than half (55 percent) think he will be able to defend U.S. interests abroad.

Compared to the last three U.S. presidents when they took office, Trump polls far lower in Americans’ confidence levels. At least 7 in 10 Americans were confident in key issues before Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton entered the White House.

Although Trump’s favorability has risen since the election, he still has the lowest favorability rating of any president-elect.

When Trump takes office on Jan. 20, the ongoing issues he’ll have to face include the fight against ISIS, Europe’s migrant crisis and Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.