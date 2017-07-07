Amy Schumer Honors National Bikini Day In The Most Amy Schumer Way

Amy Schumer wasn’t about to let National Bikini Day pass without celebrating ― or poking fun.
The comedian posted a sassy pic of her in a two-piece, writing ”#wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite.”
Wednesday (July 5) marked the 71st anniversary of the swimsuit, but the “Snatched” star flaunted some welcomed modern attitude in her Thursday post.
Outlets noted that the image of Schumer’s relaxed sunbathing (apparently a throwback) caught the attention of singer Demi Lovato, who commented, “This is everything.”
Schumer and her swimwear created a kerfuffle in April when a designer insulted her InStyle cover that featured her in a one-piece. Schumer, not one to suffer body shamers, shot back by posting a slew of pictures of her in bikinis.
