Amy Schumer Honors National Bikini Day In The Most Amy Schumer Way

Amy Schumer wasn’t about to let National Bikini Day pass without celebrating ― or poking fun.

The comedian posted a sassy pic of her in a two-piece, writing ”#wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite.”

A post shared by @amyschumer on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Wednesday (July 5) marked the 71st anniversary of the swimsuit, but the “Snatched” star flaunted some welcomed modern attitude in her Thursday post.

Outlets noted that the image of Schumer’s relaxed sunbathing (apparently a throwback) caught the attention of singer Demi Lovato, who commented, “This is everything.”