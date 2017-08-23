Amy Schumer Insisted Netflix Up Her Pay After Learning Male Comedians' Salaries

Standing up for yourself pays.

Variety reports that Amy Schumer renegotiated with Netflix for more money after she learned how much Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were paid for their stand-up specials on the streaming service.

According to the outlet, Schumer was paid $11 million in 2016 for “The Leather Special,” which premiered in March. At the time that Schumer made the deal with Netflix, she was a pretty hot commodity. She had just graced the cover of Vogue and published her New York Times best-selling memoir The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo. The year before, in 2015, she starred in “Trainwreck” and won a 2014 Peabody Award for her show “Inside Amy Schumer.”

So, when Rock and Chappelle made headlines for racking in $20 million per Netflix special, her team demanded that the streaming service pay Schumer more money.

And it worked.

Variety did not disclose exactly how much more Schumer made, but reports that “she received significantly more compensation after she raised the question of fairness.”