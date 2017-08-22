An Ambitious Sci-Fi Adventure Film "PROJECT GORDON" Shot in VR 360 Shakes up the Science Fiction Community

Visionary Filmmaker Al Hallak is not one to shy away from the latest technology. Considering his latest film “Project Gordon” is science fiction at its best, this appreciation is more than appropriate. The film is well written and shot in VR 360, allowing audiences to be immersed in a 360 degree virtual reality experience, anticipation surrounding the project is high.

August 22, 2017

Great science fiction has generally been a fusion of well written, thought out and acted concepts met with the best in visual effects technology. Few understand this idea as well as rising Filmmaker, Writer and Producer Al Hallak, a tried and true devotee to the genre.

In exiting news Hallak recently announced hard work is underway for his latest Sci-Fi film “Project Gordon”, a gripping tale of an astronaut mission gone wrong, unleashing a deadly evil where the future of Earth itself may lie in balance.

Al Hallak Concept Art on PROJECT GORDON film.

Joined on the project by cinematographer Austin Reeves, fellow producer Rachel Moskal and Joe Panther, and talented script co-writers Amanda Glassman and Kevin Porter Jr., plus being filmed in VR 360 technology – that allows a 360 degree virtual reality audience experience – there's no surprise outside industry interest in “Project Gordon” is skyrocketing.

Cinematographer Austin Reeves on Set of PROJECT GORDON.

Actors Allen Mcrae & Tanya Baskin directed by Al Hallak

Rounding out the team is music composer Michael Firmont and 3D Artist Sofian Moumene, who are dual responsible for the authentic “outer space” feel that is sure to win “Project Gordon” praise.

“This film is one of the best projects and most creative I have ever been engaged in. Every cast and crew has done a fantastic job” commented Writer and Producer of Project Gordon, Al Hallak. “We appreciate the D.C. Entertainment office which provided the green screen studio and crew members. Director, Angie M. Gates and her team, Dania Jolley, Karen Tolson, Herbert Niles and Bruce Walker were very supportive toward the success of Project Gordon.”

Film Outline:

After discovering a mysterious planetary fuel that can strengthen the human form, a scientist returns to Earth to lead humanity to a new future, electing herself as the world leader.

Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror

Director: Al Hallak

Starring: Allen McRae and Tanya Baskin

Producers: Al Hallak, Rachel Moskal and Joe Panther

Writers: Al Hallak, Kevin Porter Jr. and Amanda Glassman

Composer: Michael Firmont

CG Artist: Sofian Moumene