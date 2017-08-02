An Assistant Police Chief Shared This Racist Meme On Facebook

A Louisiana man entrusted to protect the people in his community has resigned from his position after sharing a disgusting, threatening meme on Facebook.

Wayne Welsh, an assistant chief at the Estherwood Police Department, shared a post Sunday depicting a woman holding a young girl’s head under water in a bathtub, with the caption, “When your daughters [sic] first crush is a little negro boy.”

Social media users grabbed a screenshot of the officer’s post and it quickly went viral.

Welsh’s community was outraged, and though local media didn’t immediately release his identity, folks on the internet were happy to oblige:

Cops: "You shouldn't fear us if you haven't done anything wrong."



Also cops: pic.twitter.com/3Ie84hhEcg — Black Aziz Ansari 👏 (@Freeyourmindkid) August 1, 2017

Estherwood’s police chief, Ernest Villejoin, confirmed to HuffPost Wednesday that Welsh had resigned and said the “situation has been taken care of.” He told local media earlier this week that he was dumfounded when he saw the post.

“When I found out about it, I couldn’t believe I had to call him. I called him at work and asked him what the hell is going on,” Villejoin told local news outlet KADN. “He done it. He said it and he realized what he had done after he done it and he deleted it but it was too late.”

Welsh, whose Facebook page is now private, appeared to be surprised at the backlash before he apologized on Monday, according to KATC.

“It’s not against the law to share something on Facebook. It’s social media. Internet,” he posted, before backpedaling with an apology. “Well, I’m sorry for what happen. Ya [sic] have a blessed day.”

Twitter

Estherwood City Hall immediately distanced itself from the situation, writing on Facebook Monday that it didn’t have control over employment at the police department.