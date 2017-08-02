An Inseparable Bond: National Sister’s Day

Celebrating National Sister's Day

She may be your twin, your complete opposite, or a mix of something in the middle. People say you both look alike, but you don’t see it. You may both have the same preferences, or none in common at all. Your mom calls you by her name and vice versa. Who is she? Your sister!

Regardless of the age difference, sisterhood is one of the best relationships. For many, it means automatically having someone to talk to at family-friend gatherings, having a partner in crime on family vacations, and someone to binge-watch your new favorite TV show with. No matter what, your sister is the true definition of “best friends forever.”

As the first Sunday in August is National Sister’s Day, we’re sharing what it means to be a sister and how your special relationship can last a lifetime.

Love/Hate Relationship From the childhood arguments over toys to the teenage disagreements over boys, sometimes getting along with your sister seems impossible. Fighting about who had to do the dishes next or who gets the bigger bed on family vacations led you to intensely disliking each other. Yet, whether it be the countless times she’s been there for you or realizing you can’t get rid of her, your love is always stronger and outweighs any dispute! Secret? What Secret? No matter how juicy your secret is, you know you can count on your sister to keep it. She may react to it by gasping or screaming, but one thing your sister won’t do is tell others. A sister is the best person for telling secrets to, especially if you don’t want to reveal it to your parents or friends. After-all, blood is thicker than water. Two is Better Than One Tired of your wardrobe or don’t know what to wear for a special occasion? Having a sister means having two closets! If you’re at a store and your mom says one blouse each, just make sure you choose one that you both like so you can share or switch later in time. Your options have now doubled and sharing clothes and accessories is an added bonus between sisters. Angel in Disguise If you’re going through a fallout with one of your close friends, experiencing a heartbreak, or just had a flat-out bad day, your sister will do her best to cheer you up. She will take your side and protect you from anything and anyone. Lifelong Best Friend You were born sisters, but life sure worked in your favor because your sister is also your best friend. From the endless movie dates, to mall outings, and lunch companions, your sister is your lifelong best friend. You know you can always count on her, even if you think you’re still your parents’ favorite. You may be sisters by chance, but you’re best friends by choice.

It’s important to keep a strong connection and an inseparable bond, regardless of whether life gets in the way. Keep your sisterhood alive and well to make the most of your relationship! You may share a last name, but with that comes sharing countless, long-lasting memories.