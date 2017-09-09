Ancient Healing, Dr. Pankaj Naram, and Secrets for Helping in Natural Disasters

"Help, I need your help!” an elderly woman named Mrs. Patel said on the other end of the phone.

"How can I help you?” The friendly and calming voice of Dr. Pankaj Naram, a well-known master healer and host of TV shows on Ancient Healing, was heard on the other end of the line.

"We have been stuck on the top floor of our home in the hurricane as the bottom floors have started flooding with water. My husband's heart is having challenges, and we cannot access medical care”, said the woman.

"Can you tell me more about what is happening?”

"His pulse rate has dropped to a dangerously low level. He’s getting dizzy, and I can't even get him to stand up or walk. Normally we would go to the hospital, but even the hospital I called said they are evacuating people, that the water has been contaminated and they cannot help people there. All the emergency vehicles are preoccupied with so many other people needing urgent help. Dr. Naram, do you have some ancient home remedy that can help my husband?”

What would you do if you were in the midst of a natural disaster, needed help, and even the medical facilities were closed or being evacuated?

Who would you turn to for help?

Would you know how to help yourself or those you love?

During the height of the devastation and panic in Hurricane Harvey, Dr. Pankaj Naram received many phone calls like this, which he shared with me along with the home remedy or ancient healing secret that helped them, and which may end up helping you or someone you love one day.

With Texas still reeling from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma causing so much devastation already, and Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia following right behind Irma, I wanted to get this out urgently so it can help as many people as possible. Sharing this with others is crucial at this time.

During natural disasters many people face some challenge or the other. We've already heard what those in Houston are facing: insect bites (floating red ants flushed out of the ground in the flooding, creating a big unexpected problem), possible viral and bacterial infections from so much stagnant water, people experiencing extreme panic leading to PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), and on and on. Despite the heroic efforts of rescue workers, often in natural disaster situations, it can be difficult to get medical help, or the help is extremely delayed because of the exceeding demand.

In Houston, many knew about Dr. Naram from his TV shows, “Yoga for You” and “Ancient Healing”, broadcast to millions of people via cable in the USA and 169 countries. On these shows, Dr. Naram discusses various ancient healing methods people can use, methods that are passed on from his unbroken Himalayan Siddha-Veda lineage of healers. These master healers specialized in how to use nature and natural remedies for physical, mental, and emotional distress and diseases. Some of the people in Houston had even met Dr. Naram on one of his pulse healing tours of the U.S.A or Canada.

When those in the midst or aftermath of the hurricane called Dr. Naram's customer care line (+1.888.817.3481) or emailed him (questions@DrNaram.com), they were connected directly with Dr. Naram, who made himself available to be as helpful to as many people as possible. Dr. Naram continues to provide both comfort, as well as life-saving natural remedies they could practice in their own home while they wait for other help to arrive.

In this series I will share some of these remedies, secrets for helping in natural disasters, and introduce you to an extremely special project that I believe will really touch your heart – about how whatever you give out to those in need eventually comes back to you when you are in a moment of crisis.

In Part 1 of this series I introduced you to Dr. Pankaj Naram. What I didn't make clear is the extent and depth of how he has helped those who have been in critical situations of need around the world. Using only the ancient healing science that he was taught, science that goes back thousands of years, Dr. Naram has assisted more than a million people from over 108 countries with deep healing. As a result he was given the prestigious title of ”Knight of Charity” by the Ecumenical Medical-Humanitarian Order of St. John, and received awards like the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award (for "Outstanding Services, Achievements, and Contributions" in the field of traditional Indian medicine, and for his humanitarian work), and "Humanitarian of the Year" award in 2016 by the state legislature of New Jersey for helping thousands of 9-11 firefighters and other first responders.

According to Dr. Naram and the ancient science of Siddha-Veda, your body is a microcosm of the macrocosm. Just as there are elements of nature outside of us: wind, water, earth, and fire, characteristics of all those same elements exist in our body.

Dr. Naram illustrated by saying that when there is an imbalance of water and the wind outside of us we experience something similar to a hurricane inside our own body. We start to see some challenges that manifest themselves physically, mentally, or emotionally. As often happens when one thing is out of balance, it creates other imbalances. Take Hurricane Harvey – once the floods came they disrupted a chemical plant that started exploding and sending its toxins through the water. This same kind of a trigger reaction can happen in our own body with imbalances, where one problem creates another.

So how to get to the root and fix this?

Dr. Naram said his master taught him the almost lost ancient art and science of discovering the imbalance(s) and blocks in our system (e.g. pulse diagnosis), and the simple, natural remedies that can help remove those blocks and rebalance the system. If we are able to help bring balance and peace inside of us, then we can live with vibrant health, unlimited energy, and peace of mind to a very long age.

Dr. Naram’s master lived to 125 years of age, with lots of flexibility, energy, alertness, and joy. The methods Dr.Naram teaches are so effective that today many doctors from all over the world come to learn from him. He has been teaching some of the top doctors through a special university course in Berlin, Germany.

So what are some ancient healing secrets that can help in emergencies? First, remember Dr. Naram encourages you to call emergency medical help whenever you need it. But what about in the cases when help is not readily available? What ancient healing secrets can you learn to help yourself or someone you love in those instances?

Let's take the case of Mrs. Patel, the story I began this article with. She called from Houston, crying for help for her husband who had desperately low pulse rate and no access to help. For the imbalances creating the low pulse rate her husband was experiencing, this home remedy given by Dr. Naram was life-changing.

Here is the Ancient Healing Home Remedy for Low Pulse rate:

• ½ tsp ginger powder

• ½ tsp ajwain powder

• 1 clove garlic

• 1 tsp jaggary (natural sugar)

• 1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)

Mix and take 2-3 times a day.

Mrs. Patel called Dr. Naram back saying that within half an hour they started seeing a difference, and within one and a half days her husband’s pulse rate had gone from the dangerously low level of 42 up to the more comfortable range of 62. She was so pleased and could not thank Dr. Naram enough.

In the next part of this series, we will look at other real stories of people, and what ancient healing remedies they are using that have helped them in common emergency situations, such as anxiety/panic attacks, cholera or bacterial infections from stagnant water, etc. I will also introduce you to a very special heart-warming project that I think you will love.

*This is a three part series on how to prepare for any natural disaster and/or life challenge and learn from it, how to protect yourself and your family, and how to come out the other side a better human being.

To learn more about Dr. Pankaj Naram Foundation's projects and donate/contribute please go here. 100% of your donations now go to the children at this orphanage: https://www.ancienthealing.com/dr-pankaj-naram-seva-foundation/

© Rani St. Pucchi, 2017

Rani St. Pucchi is an award-winning Couture Fashion Designer, a Style & Image Consultant, and a Relationship Expert. She is a Bestselling Author, a Speaker, an Inspirational Coach and a Trainer. Her #1 International Bestselling Books, Your Body, Your Style: Simple Tips on Dressing to Flatter Your Body Type and The SoulMate Checklist : Keys to Finding Your Perfect Partner are now available on Amazon and at Barnes & Nobles.